UAE Cyber Security Council warns 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates Cyber Security Council has issued a stark warning about growing digital footprint risks, revealing that more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked globally each month.

Council officials stated that every online login, post or interaction leaves traces that malicious actors can potentially exploit.

They identified two distinct types of digital footprints that users create through their online activities.

Passive digital footprints are collected without user knowledge through website tracking and application data gathering mechanisms.

Active digital footprints are intentionally created by users through their photos, videos, comments and social media posts.

The council cautioned that weakly secured personal data can lead to serious privacy violations and account takeovers.

They specifically highlighted the risks of phishing attacks and identity theft resulting from poor digital hygiene.

Unofficial or untrusted applications pose particularly significant risks to user security and privacy.

Some malicious applications can secretly record calls or access device cameras without user knowledge or consent.

The council strongly recommended downloading applications exclusively from official app stores.

They advised users to carefully review application permissions before installation and usage.

Enabling two-factor authentication provides an essential additional layer of security for all accounts.

Users should exercise extreme caution when sharing location data or accepting friend requests from unknown individuals.

Digital safety depends not only on technological solutions but also on individual awareness and responsible behaviour.

Every user bears personal responsibility for limiting and securing their digital footprint traces.

These warnings form part of the council’s weekly “Cyber Pulse” awareness campaign initiative.

The fifth week of the campaign specifically focuses on the dangers of unsecured personal digital footprints. – Bernama