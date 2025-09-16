US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight over cocaine surge

BOGOTÁ: The United States has formally decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a move that could cost the South American nation hundreds of millions of dollars in military support.

President Donald Trump criticised his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro for failing to curb cocaine production and instead overseeing its rise to all-time record levels.

Trump stated that coca cultivation and cocaine production had reached record highs under Petro’s leadership while Colombia missed its own reduced eradication targets.

Washington conducts annual assessments of anti-narcotics efforts across approximately 20 drug-producing and transit countries, a practice established since 1986.

Colombia previously received around $380 million annually in US assistance for anti-narcotics efforts, which is now at risk following the decertification.

Leftist President Petro confirmed the change during a cabinet meeting, noting it came after dozens of police and soldier deaths fighting drug cartels and guerrillas.

Since taking power in 2022, Petro has advocated a paradigm shift away from the US-led war on drugs toward addressing social problems that fuel drug trafficking.

Colombian government and United Nations estimates indicate coca cultivation has increased by about 70% since 2022.

Trump called on Colombia’s government to take more aggressive action to eradicate coca and reduce cocaine production and trafficking to regain its certification.

He also urged improved cooperation with the United States to bring leaders of Colombian criminal organisations to justice.

The decertification represents punishment for the world’s biggest cocaine producer’s failure to curb coca cultivation and drug trafficking to global markets.

This action coincides with Trump’s major drive against drug cartels, including US forces destroying two suspected Venezuelan drug boats and killing 14 people.

US officials praised Colombia’s authorities for continuing to show skill and courage in confronting terrorist and criminal groups despite the decertification.

Trump placed blame squarely on Petro’s political leadership for Colombia’s failure to meet its drug control obligations over the past year.

The downgrade comes as Colombia’s military and police face a series of deadly attacks by guerrilla groups across the country.

Washington’s disavowal of Petro had been anticipated since January when he clashed with Trump over migrant deportation policies.

Colombian security forces suffered significant losses recently, including 12 police officers killed when rebels shot down a helicopter during a coca eradication operation.

On the same day, a truck bomb detonated near a military aviation school in Cali, killing six people in a busy street. – AFP