US expects Japan to stop buying Russian energy, says Bessent

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Wednesday that he informed Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato about the Trump administration’s expectation for Japan to cease importing Russian energy.

The Treasury Secretary noted they also addressed significant matters concerning the US-Japan economic relationship.

Reuters reported this development following Bessent’s social media post. – Reuters