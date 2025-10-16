  1. World

US expects Japan to stop buying Russian energy, says Bessent

theSun World
  • 2025-10-16 01:49 PM
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, delivers remarks on Game Plan for US Investment on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings at CNBC Invest in America Forum, in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. - AFPPIXUS Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, delivers remarks on "Game Plan for US Investment" on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings at CNBC Invest in America Forum, in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. - AFPPIX

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Wednesday that he informed Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato about the Trump administration’s expectation for Japan to cease importing Russian energy.

Bessent revealed this discussion occurred during their meeting on Wednesday.

He shared this information publicly on social media platform X.

The Treasury Secretary noted they also addressed significant matters concerning the US-Japan economic relationship.

Bessent specifically mentioned the administration’s expectation regarding Japan’s Russian energy imports.

This statement follows the bilateral meeting between the two financial leaders.

The discussion highlights ongoing US foreign policy priorities under the Trump administration.

Japan’s energy import decisions remain a focal point in US-Japan economic dialogues.

The Treasury Secretary’s public comments underscore Washington’s diplomatic stance.

Reuters reported this development following Bessent’s social media post. – Reuters