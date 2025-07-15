US ice cream makers to remove synthetic dyes under RFK Jr initiative

WASHINGTON: Major US ice cream manufacturers have announced plans to eliminate synthetic dyes from their products by 2027, responding to pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The move comes as part of broader efforts to reduce unnecessary additives in food.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), representing over 40 leading ice cream brands, confirmed the decision to phase out petroleum-based artificial colorings. Studies have linked these dyes to health issues such as ADHD, cancer, and digestive problems, despite providing no nutritional benefits.

Kennedy praised the industry’s commitment at a press event, calling it a positive step for public health. “This is a great day for dairy and it’s a great day for Make America Healthy Again,“ said IDFA President Michael Dykes, referencing Kennedy’s MAHA slogan.

Turkey Hill CEO Andy Jacobs noted that many manufacturers had already begun removing artificial dyes. “By taking this step now, ice cream manufacturers are ensuring that ice cream remains a special part of our lives as consumer preferences change,“ he said.

The US ice cream industry, worth $12 billion annually, sees Americans consuming around 19 pounds per person each year. While some companies like Nestle and PepsiCo have already committed to removing synthetic dyes, others, including Mars and Kellogg’s, continue to use them in products like M&M’s and Froot Loops.

Meanwhile, the FDA under President Biden recently banned Red Dye No. 3, while the Trump administration has fast-tracked approvals for natural alternatives like gardenia blue. Kennedy’s voluntary approach has drawn criticism for being too lenient, but industry participation suggests progress. - AFP