US reinstates childhood vaccine safety task force after 27 years

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Health and Human Services announced the reinstatement of a federal task force dedicated to improving childhood vaccine safety.

The original task force was established in 1986 under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to enhance vaccine oversight and quality.

It was dissolved in 1998 and remained inactive until now.

The revived task force will be led by Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Senior officials from the FDA and CDC will also participate in the initiative.

The group will collaborate with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to develop safer vaccines.

Their focus will be on reducing adverse reactions compared to existing vaccines.

HHS plans to submit its first formal report to Congress within two years.

Subsequent updates will follow every two years.

The move aims to strengthen public trust in immunisation programmes. - Reuters