Venezuelan opposition leader Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado expressed confidence in achieving a peaceful democratic transition after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado stated the opposition is working hard towards this goal despite not yet reaching it.

She received the news during a late-night phone call from Nobel Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken.

Harpviken became emotional while informing Machado about her 2025 prize award.

Machado described the recognition as a tribute to the Venezuelan people rather than herself.

She emphasised that she personally does not deserve this honour.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro secured re-election in 2024 amid widespread allegations of vote rigging.

Machado was prohibited from participating in the election despite strong poll numbers.

The Nobel Committee recognised her persistent efforts to advance democratic rights in Venezuela.

They specifically honoured her struggle for a just transition from dictatorship to democracy. – AFP