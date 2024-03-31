Putin signs decree calling up 150,000 Russian conscripts

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to set in motion the routine spring conscription campaign, under which 150,000 citizens, aged between 18 and 30, will be enrolled in the Russian Armed Forces from April 1 to July 15, according to the official legal information portal, reported Sputnik.

“To carry out from April 1 to July 15, 2023, the conscription for military service of 150,000 Russian citizens between the ages of 18 and 27 who are not in the reserve and are subject... to military service,“ the decree published on Sunday reads.

The government, regional authorities and conscription commissions have been instructed to ensure the implementation of draft-related activities. - Bernama, Sputnik