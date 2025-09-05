Malaysia must change mindset to embrace next-gen waste and nuclear solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia accelerates efforts towards cleaner energy alternatives and improved waste management, waste-to-energy (WTE) solutions are emerging as a compelling option, particularly for islands such as Pulau Langkawi, Pulau Redang and Pulau Tioman.

According to GreenRE chairman Datuk Seri FD Iskandar, the success of WTE initiatives hinges on one often-overlooked but critical factor – consistent and mandatory waste collection.

“The key to making WTE work – especially on islands – isn’t just the technology. It’s rubbish collection. Without a proper waste collection system, the entire WTE model breaks down,” Iskandar told SunBiz.

He pointed out that island communities face unique challenges.

Their geographical isolation makes traditional landfill use unsustainable, while transporting waste to mainland facilities is both costly and logistically demanding.

A local WTE facility, he explained, could address multiple issues at once – generating electricity from waste while reducing environmental impact.

However, the cost of building such infrastructure remains a significant barrier.

“Incinerators can cost hundreds of millions, even billions, of ringgit,” Iskandar noted.

“For private companies to invest, there must be an economy of scale, and that begins with a steady waste input.”

One of the major hurdles, he said, is not the incinerator itself but the waste supply chain that sustains it.

“Why do incinerators fail? Because they don’t receive enough rubbish,” he explained.

“Local authorities must make it mandatory for waste to be deposited at designated centres. Without this, there’s no guarantee of volume.”

The process, Iskandar stressed, must start with the establishment of recycling and collection centres.

Only then can waste be systematically transported to WTE facilities. But even this step is fraught with cost challenges.

“Transporting waste is expensive. You have to factor in diesel costs, manpower, and distance,” he said.

As Southeast Asia faces rising energy demand and the urgent need to decarbonise, nuclear energy is emerging as a viable solution – not just for the mainland, but also for islands where logistical and infrastructure challenges frequently disrupt energy security.

In Malaysia, industry leaders say it is time to confront the long-standing stigma surrounding nuclear power and consider integrating it into the national energy mix.

Among its strongest advocates is Rehda Institute chairman Datuk Jeffrey Ng Tiong Lip, who views nuclear energy as a sustainable and future-oriented option for the country.

“If Malaysia takes on nuclear energy, it would be a progressive move, especially within the Asean context,” said Ng.

“There are enough proponents supporting this, but the stigma – rooted in fear and outdated narratives – is still holding us back.”

Iskandar shared similar views, recalling that just two or three years ago, even mentioning nuclear energy would have sparked widespread opposition.

“But times are changing,” he said. “Look at Japan and other developed countries – clean, efficient and now more advanced in energy technology. Nuclear is something the region can and should explore.”

Ng said much of the public’s hesitation stems from historical incidents, such as the Chernobyl disaster in the 1980s, as well as the way such events are portrayed in popular culture.

“People still remember Chernobyl. That fear persists due to movies and media. But technology has come a long way. Safety protocols and engineering standards have drastically improved,” he said.

Despite these technological advances, financing remains a key obstacle. Ng pointed out that many local financial institutions remain cautious, citing reputational risks and lingering public concerns.

“Banks are wary, understandably so. But we must start looking at the science, not the stigma,” he said.

“We need stakeholders to align and support science-based advocacy. If we can build that consensus, Malaysia could be among the first in Asean to embrace next-generation nuclear.”

Ng also noted that as environmental issues worsen – such as the recurring haze that affects air quality in Malaysia – nuclear energy could help deliver cleaner, more stable power across borders.

“We’re facing recurring environmental problems. If we build strong capacity, we might even supply clean energy to our neighbours – at a premium,” he said.

Iskandar and Ng also addressed concerns about infrastructure, particularly the readiness of the national grid.

They believe these challenges can be managed, citing Malaysia’s earlier transition to solar energy as an example.

“Ten years ago, when we talked about solar energy, the same grid concerns were raised,” said Iskandar. “But we adapted. We built the infrastructure, and today solar is no longer an issue.”

Ng agreed, adding, “Once we commit to nuclear, the infrastructure will follow. What’s important is that we prepare ahead – technically, financially, and socially.”

Ultimately, both Ng and Iskandar believe the success of nuclear energy in Malaysia will depend not only on technological readiness but also on political will and public buy-in.

“If there’s a will to do it, and if all stakeholders come together, nuclear can be a game-changer,” Ng said.

“But we must move beyond fear and start thinking long-term. Everyone is thirsty for energy. It’s time to see nuclear not as a threat – but as a solution,” he added.