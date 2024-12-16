Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM23.17 billion in the conventional system and RM22.65 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will call for two reverse repo tenders comprising RM2.0 billion for seven days, and RM1.5 billion for 31 days.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sell and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one week, one month and three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM26.7 billion and a murabahah overnight tender of RM22.9 billion.