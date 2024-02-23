Early incentive payment brings relief to civil servants, pensioners

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The early incentive payments of RM2,000 and RM1,000 to civil servants and government retirees have brought relief to these groups, especially with the holy month of Ramadan approaching.

Zamrud Laili Mohd Mustap, 36, an officer from a government agency, expressed her gratitude for the concern shown by the Madani government, as she did not expect the aid to reach RM2,000 this year.

“In these challenging times, we need to spend wisely. As a mother of three school-going children, I will use this incentive to prepare for the upcoming 2024 school session and Ramadan,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahril Ahmad, 39, said that such assistance reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the people’s needs in facing economic challenges.

“The amount received this year is the highest in my 11 years of service. However, amidst our joy, we must be mindful and not overspend.

“Next month, Muslims will begin fasting, followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and those with school-going children will have additional expenses. As for me, even though I have not been blessed with children, there are other expenses to manage and this aid helps alleviate my burden,” he said.

For government retirees, the incentive payment of RM1,000 proved that the government values their contributions to the nation.

Expressing her gratitude, Che Norsiah Othman, 61, said that she will make the best use of this assistance in managing her daily expenses.

“I still receive a pension, so I’ll save some of this money for emergencies,” said Che Norsiah, who previously served as a clerical assistant at a school.

During the tabling of the Budget 2024 last year, the government agreed to grant an Early Incentive Payment amounting to RM2,000 to all civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees.

An incentive payment of RM1,000 will also be disbursed to all in the Jawatan Utama Sektor Awam (Jusa) grade, uniformed personnel, as well as government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans.

These payments have been disbursed today. -Bernama