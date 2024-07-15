Cops seek next-of-kin of deceased woman

MELAKA: Police are looking for the next-of-kin of a woman, believed to be an Indonesian known as ‘Ibu Yuni’, who died on July 10 and whose remains were unclaimed at Melaka Hospital Forensic Department.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the public found the victim, who was unconscious, in a parking lot near a hair salon in Taman Malim Jaya at 8.18 am. She was confirmed dead at the hospital.

He said the woman had no identification and was found clothed and wearing a black hijab, adding that she had a round face and tan complexion.

“Initial investigations revealed no criminal elements, and police are working to identify her through fingerprint analysis,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information about the deceased or her relatives to contact the investigating officer, ASP Shukor Mohamed, at 017-2126716 or the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters hotline at 06-2841999.