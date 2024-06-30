Genting crash: MOTAC to suspend travel agency’s licence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) will temporarily suspend the licence of the travel agency involved in the Genting Highlands bus crash if investigations reveal the company failed to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said a comprehensive investigation is underway, including on the travel agency and its subsidiary, to identify any breach of SOPs.

“If the investigation finds that they (the travel agency) are at fault, their licence will be revoked immediately,” he told a press conference after visiting the crash victims at Kuala Lumpur Hospital this morning, along with Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Eight victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

In the incident at about 11 am yesterday, two Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured when the tour bus skidded and hit the road divider at KM16.5 of Jalan Turun Genting Highlands on its way to the federal capital.

Tiong further said that a special meeting involving MOTAC, the Transport Ministry and the Road Transport Department is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the probe.

“I want to seek explanations from both parties because based on complaints received, the tourists had to change buses three times during their six-day trip.

“This suggests that the buses are not well-maintained, including issues with air-conditioning and unusual noises,” he said.

