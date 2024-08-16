HODs who fail to report misconduct of subordinates will face disciplinary action - PM

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister today gave a strong reminder to all heads of departments (HODs) that they will be subject to disciplinary action, including being ineligible for promotion, if they fail to report the misconduct of their subordinates.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is because it is the responsibility of the HODs to strengthen the integrity and governance of the public service.

“HODs who fail to report the misconduct of their subordinates will be subject to disciplinary action which subsequently, affects their chances of promotion.

“Because there was a case of a school principal who did not report a bullying case to the police because he wanted to protect the school’s image, and another case where the HOD knew that his subordinate had an undeclared excessive wealth. So, if the HOD fails to report such cases, he would be ineligible for promotion.”

Anwar said this when addressing the civil servants at the 19th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) programme themed ‘MADANI Public Service’ here today.

The Prime Minister also suggested that HODs implement job rotation on a regular basis to avoid cases of misconduct among public officials.

“Sometimes when civil servants are placed in one place for far too long, they would become complacent. At the border, the airport and the port, for example, there must be a job rotation in order to monitor their performance,” he said, adding that the move could also ensure that the promotion of civil servants is given based on their respective job descriptions.

On the issue of value and integrity which is a pillar of MADANI Public Service, Anwar said that several things need to be given serious attention, especially in the governance aspect of the implementation of government activities, projects and programmes.

He said he had always emphasised the inculcation of values ​​and good governance to strengthen integrity, accountability, transparency and justice in every aspect of management and administration of public service organisations.

“I have repeatedly told the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Director-General of Public Service that no promotion should be given to the HODs who turned a blind eye to the misconduct and corrupt practice of their respective subordinates. No compromise on that!” he said.

Anwar also that all HODs should also be responsible for monitoring and ensuring that the service delivery performance of the officers under his supervision is comparable to the salary increase that they will receive under the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Earlier, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

He said all measures to empower the public service need to be implemented before the details of salary adjustment under the SSPA are tabled in Budget 2025 this October.

The SSPA will replace the Malaysian Compensation System (SSM) effective Dec 1.