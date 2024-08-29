MADANI housing projects must include living comfort, essential amenities - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The terms and conditions for the development of new MADANI housing projects must include aspects of living comfort, green areas, recreational facilities and essential public amenities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In fact, he said these public amenities should also include MADANI stalls for petty traders and hawkers.

“Every housing project for low- and medium-income groups must be able to provide them with living comfort...meaning that there should be a little green area if not big, a playground for the children, a hall for the community and a house of worship.

“These are some of the must-haves that should be set (for the developers),” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Residensi Suria MADANI project at Taman Desa here today.

Also present were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar also wants the progress of each MADANI Housing project in the capital to be presented periodically to the Federal Territories Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) so that the implementation of the projects can run according to schedule.

“Let’s not take it lightly. I want the progress, the report and all the suggestions to be recorded so that we know when the meeting was held, how many departments were involved and how fast the approval was given.

”This must apply to all new projects. If the project were postponed or delayed, there should be a good reason for that, especially from the technical team, and the postponement must have a deadline. Without a good reason, there should be no excuse for delay, especially in these people’s projects,” he said.

The Residensi Suria MADANI project by property developer, Mah Sing Group Bhd, on ​the ​0.99-hectare land in Taman Desa, involves the construction of two residential blocks with 800 units of houses, each measuring 800 sq ft each and will be sold at a price of RM200,000.