Melakans to enjoy free entry to state tourist attractions from Aug 24 to Dec 31

MELAKA: Melakans will enjoy free entry to tourist attractions in the state, from Aug 24 to Dec 31, in conjunction with the birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the free entry offer involves tourist destinations such as the Melaka Zoo, Melaka River Cruise, Menara Taming Sari and Melaka Museum.

“The offer applies to ‘04’ identity card (IC) holders and (Melaka) residents as appreciation and happiness at the reappointment of Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam for a second term as well as in conjunction with his birthday.” he told reporters here yesterday.

“The coupon for free entry to the tourist locations via the QR code will be given through the state government’s Telegram application after Melaka citizens and residents register in the special application, and they can redeem it (coupon).”

He said this after a dinner event, held in conjunction with the swearing-in ceremony of Mohd Ali, which was also attended by the State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Elaborating further, Ab Rauf said the free offer was limited to one tourist destination per Melaka citizen or resident, and they are able to choose the tourist attraction and date of entry.

“The free entry is applicable not only for weekends but weekdays as well. I will announce the details for redemption of the free coupons in the near future so that all the people of Melaka can enjoy the offer,“ he said.

He also said the offer is given following the success of the same initiative carried out in conjunction with the declaration of Feb 20 as a public holiday in Melaka to commemorate the country’s delaration of the independence of the Federation of Malaya which was first declared at Padang Bandar Hilir here on Feb 20, 1956.

Yesterday the media reported that the Melaka government had announced Aug 24 (Saturday) as a holiday in conjunction with the birthday of Mohd Ali and moved it to Monday, and that Melaka citizens and residents will be offered free entry to several tourist locations in the state.