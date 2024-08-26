Prasarana assures cyber security incident did not disrupt daily operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has assured that a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access to some of the company’s systems did not disrupt its daily operations.

In a statement today, Prasarana said that its cybersecurity team has identified the incident and is working to address it.

“We are managing this situation. We are also working with cybersecurity experts to investigate and implement mitigation measures.

“Our priority is the safety and reliability of public transportation services,” it said.

Prasarana is also working with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and CyberSecurity Malaysia to ensure all necessary measures are taken to provide a comprehensive response and protect its systems.

“We will continue to provide updates from time to time. Our focus remains on resolving the problems swiftly while ensuring that our services continue to meet public needs,” said the statement.