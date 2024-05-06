Radio Klasik introduces two new programmes, goes 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Klasik, a national Malay-language radio station broadcast by Radio Televisyen Malaysia will introduce two new interactive programmes to fill the Harmoni Klasik segment, namely ‘Malam Bulan Di Pagar Bintang’ and ‘Sri Bulan’ in conjunction with the launch of the 24 hours Radio Klasik that goes on air at 12 midnight today.

Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman said the segment is another step forward to strengthen Radio Klasik’s outreach.

“It will provide a fresh branding in the broadcasting segment and if we look at the working population in Malaysia, there is a large number of workers who worked on shifts and they will always be entertained. The station has 1.6 million listeners. The Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was among those who had praised Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) for retaining the Radio Klasik channel.

“The programme is aimed at fulfilling the desires of our listeners who have shown their loyalty to the presenters from the era of ‘Radio irama Melayu Asli’ (RIMA) until now,” he said during a press conference after launching the 24-hour Radio Klasik at Wisma Radio RTM, here today.

Suhaimi said the ‘Malam Bulan Di Pagar Bintang’ segment that will be aired every weekend from 12 midnight to 2am will showcase Radio personality Rosli Derani joining other Radio DJs to enimate the weekend.

Meanwhile, ‘Sri Bulan’ which goes on air once every two weeks, will line up a number of former popular presenters who have established themselves in Radio Klasik like DJ Haris, DJ Razz and DJ Norazlina Mohamad and who will entertain the listeners from 12 midnight till 2am.

Radio Klasik which presents classic hits, easy listening and oldies with the majority of the playlist consisting of music from the 50s to ealy 90s, was broadcast for six hours through the Harmoni Klasik segment from 12 midnight to 6am in the past, but now will go the full distance with DJs spinning oldies from the 50s to 90s.