Remand extended for father, three sons in Aurad Muhammadiah case

PETALING JAYA: A father along with his three sons had their remand extended for another three days in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deviant Aurad Muhammadiah and Al-Arqam movements.

According to New Straits Times, the remand order was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid at the Kota Bharu magistrate’s court today, allowing authorities more time to investigate the family, who are suspected of being members of GISB Holdings (GISBH).

The family was arrested in Seri Alam, Johor, last week for allegedly attempting to dispose of evidence related to the organisation which came under scrutiny after the Op Global crackdown.

They are being investigated under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

On September 11, police rescued 402 children and teenagers—201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17—suspected to have been victims of exploitation at 18 charity homes in Selangor and two in Negeri Sembilan.

The raid also revealed instances of neglect and abuse of the children and teenagers residing in the charity homes, leading to the arrest of 171 individuals, including 105 women.

The extension comes after police raided the family’s home in Kampung Panji and discovered dozens of books buried near the Pengkalan Datu river.

Over 30 individuals, including the company CEO’s second wife, were detained and taken to a screening center during the operation.

In a separate raid, Kelantan police also discovered a stash of books related to Aurad Muhammadiah and Al-Arqam at a charity house and school owned by GISBH in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh.

