PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has admitted to a mistake he made during the 113 Triathlon Desaru 2024 held on Saturday (July 6) and Sunday (July 7), which resulted in him finishing in third place.

In an Instagram post, Syed confirmed his status change to DNF (did not finish) for the triathlon due to the error, which was pointed out after cross-referencing data from the technical team’s breakdown of the race and his “i-Watch”.

“There clearly was a mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he said in his reel.

He explained that he felt something “amiss” after finding out he finished earlier than the other contestants in the bike race and immediately notified the technical team to which he was told that there was “no problem” and resumed the triathlon as usual.

ALSO READ: Syed Saddiq to run 200km from Muar to Parliament to protest fund allocation and raise funds

Syed also mentioned that he did not share the data publicly at first because certain facts were inaccurate in regards to his swimming distance and running times. Seeing this, he wanted to wait for the official data to be released to cross check with other sources.

“This was an honest mistake on my part. Despite double-checking the problem during the race and notifying the technical team, still as a participant, I should have been more responsible.

“I unreservedly apologise to the triathlon community,” he added.

Syed Saddiq also claimed after discussing the matter with the organisers and the technical team, they too acknowledged that it was an honest mistake as well.

He was reported denying cheating allegations following a social media user alleging he did not complete the bicycle race properly but he responded to those claims stating he wore an ankle bracelet at all times during the competition.

ALSO READ: Syed Saddiq reaches finish line of protest run, raises RM160k