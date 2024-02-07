PETALING JAYA: A total of 68 tour buses and 25 express buses were inspected during an integrated operation launched by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) along the Karak Highway today.

According to Berita Harian, the operation, which also involved the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), started at 6am and lasted until 12pm, in which 15 summonses were issued.

JPJ enforcement director, Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, said among offences include drivers without Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Vocational Licences and driving licences.

“We also detected technical offences such as issues with tires, brakes and lights, as well as modifications to an express bus.”

ALSO READ: Genting Highlands crash: APAD to revoke or suspend licence of bus company

“One express bus had no second driver and a tour bus driver was using mobile phone while driving,“ he said.

From the total number of buses inspected in the operation, he said 10 tour buses and 12 express buses were penalised for various offences.

“Motac found six tour buses not using tourist driver services. AADK conducted urine tests on 49 drivers, with three testing positive for drugs,“ he said, noting that action against the three drivers was taken by AADK.

ALSO READ: Genting crash: Tour bus’ permit expired in February

Tour bus driver, guide unharmed after vehicle overturns on Kluang road

Genting crash: MOTAC to suspend travel agency’s licence

Genting crash: Bus driver remanded four days