Twenty one main roads around Putrajaya closed for six hours from Aug 27 for National Day rehearsals

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21 main roads around Putrajaya will be closed for six hours daily from Aug 27 for National Day rehearsal sessions.

The roads will be closed from 5 am to 11 am daily until Aug 29 and include aman Perdana, Lebuh Wawasan and Lebuh Bestari (towards Jalan Tun Abdul Razak), Jalan P2K, Jalan Pembangunan, Jalan P3C, Jalan P3F, Jalan P4B and Lingkaran Gemilang1 (towards Persiaran Perdana).

On Aug 30 and 31, 10 more main roads around Putrajaya will be closed from 7 pm till the National Day celebrations are finished. The roads include Persiaran Barat and Lebuh Sentosa (towards Lebuh Saujana), Lebuh Sentosa and Jalan Presint 8 (towards Lebuh Wawasan), Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah heading to Laman Perdana, Jalan Presint 18 (towards Lebuh Bestari), Jalan Presint 18, Lebuh Setia and Lebuh Saujana (towards Jalan Tun Hussein) and Jalan Presint 5 (towards Lebuh Gemilang Perdana).

Motorists in the vicinity are advised to be cautious and obey the safety signs for a smooth and safe journey.

The full list of road closures are available on Facebook Merdeka360 at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/share/jpXhCx5yM67GqwqP/?mibextid=CTbP7E.

For further information on National Day celebrations, please visit the Merdeka260 website at www.merdeka360.my or its social media channels on Facebook and X.