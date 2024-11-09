PETALING JAYA: The Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia (YBAM) has voiced its strong opposition to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department’s (JAKIM) proposal to mandate halal certification for restaurants and food companies that do not offer pork or alcohol.

In a statement, YBAM stated that the proposal, which was announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs),Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar on September 3, has raised concerns among various stakeholders.

Under the proposal, JAKIM would require restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork or alcohol to obtain halal certification, even if they are not seeking it.

This move has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that such a requirement infringes on religious freedom and places an unnecessary burden on non-Muslim businesses.

YBAM contends halal certification, which pertains to Islamic principles, hygiene standards, and food safety, should remain voluntary and not be imposed on establishments run by non-Muslims.

“Forcing non-Muslim-owned businesses to comply with Islamic religious principles violates Article 11 of the Malaysian Federal Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

“Restaurants and food companies should be free to choose which local or international hygiene and food safety standards they wish to follow, without mandatory intervention from any agency.”

Furthermore YBAM opined the decision to apply for halal certification should be based on market strategies, not government directives.

“We called on the government to consider Malaysia’s multicultural landscape and the constitutional protection of religious freedom when discussing matters involving religious principles.

“Imposing such regulations could lead to religious controversies and social unrest.”

YBAM expressed hope the government and relevant agencies will handle such sensitive issues with care and ensure freedom of speech is respected, especially when individuals or organisations are raising concerns about public welfare and rights.

“The proposal has yet to be brought to the Cabinet for discussion, and YBAM urges authorities to carefully weigh its potential impact on Malaysia’s multicultural society.”

In a related development, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok had been summoned by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) for questioning on September 10 after police reports were lodged against her for comments on the halal certification issue.

