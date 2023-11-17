9,743 compounds issued for smoking, dengue-related offences

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 9,743 compounds were issued by the Ministry of Health last month for smoking and dengue-fever related offences.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004, a total of 6,290 compounds worth RM1,457,300 were issued.

“A total of 22,361 premises were inspected, with 10,051 notices issued,“ he said today in a statement on the achievement of enforcement and legislation under the public health law for October 2023.

Regarding the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever, he said a total of 3,453 compounds worth RM1,726,500 were issued, with an average of RM500 per compound.

A total of 385 cases were registered for court action while 137 cases with fines totalling RM262,160 were settled in court, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 2.6 per cent or 163 out of 6,273 food premises inspected last month, through the enforcement of the Food Act 1983, were ordered to be temporarily closed under Section 11 of the act.

“The temporary closure, enforced by the ministry, is one of the steps to ensure cleanliness of the premises as well as food served,“ he said.

He added that the ministry always strives to improve the quality of services for the well-being of Malaysians, including taking action to enforce health laws in the interest of public health.

“Enforcement is the last resort taken by the ministry. All parties must carry out their respective duties and responsibilities so that the effectiveness of the implementation of health activities reaches an optimal level,“ he added.-Bernama