IGP: Decision on bringing Sirul Azhar back to be discussed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police would discuss with relevant parties including the Attorney-General and the courts in this country on the possibility of seeking repatriation for Sirul Azhar Umar, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also confirmed the release of the former policeman from an immigration detention centre in Australia yesterday.

“The application for repatriation needs to be asked to the Attorney-General’s Chambers because this involves the Malaysian and Australian governments,“ he told Bernama today.

He added that there was no obstacle for the police to see Sirul Azhar in Australia.

“We have officers there and we can actually see Sirul Azhar because he is free,“ he said.

The media today reported that Sirul Azhar was freed from the Villawood Detention Centre in Sydney after spending nine years in immigration custody.

His release follows the country’s High Court decision on Nov 8, stating that non-citizen detainees who cannot be deported cannot be held indefinitely by immigration authorities.

In 2009, Sirul Azhar and chief inspector Azilah Hadri were sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of Altantuya in 2006. The Court of Appeal overturned the judgement but the Federal Court reinstated it.

Subsequently, Sirul Azhar fled to Australia and was detained by the Australian immigration authorities.-Bernama