PETALING JAYA: A baby was found abandoned in front of a shophouse at the Court 4 apartments in USJ, Subang Jaya on March 5.

Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the baby was found alive at around 8.31am by the shop owner and has been sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for further examination.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng Mei Sze further explained in a Facebook post on the same day that the SJ Beacon paramedics had arrived at the scene within four minutes of being alerted of the incident.

According to her, the baby is estimated to be “about a month old” and she believed that the mother of the infant was possibly going through “postpartum blues” or depression.

In her post, Michelle added that the parent(s) of the baby had left them behind with “bare minimum resources” — which were an adult-sized shirt, a pair of socks, a pair of mittens and a head scarf — indicating that they were probably from an underprivileged background.

She also urged the police to handle the case with compassion.

“The system should not be quick to judge. We need consider how we can help or support mums and/or dads in such circumstances.

“I stand ready to walk together with the authorities in order to achieve the best outcome for the mum and/or dad and child in this case,” she said.

The case is currently investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code and those found guilty will be sentenced to seven years in jail or fined or both.

