Assemblyman calls for establishment of world-class specialist hospital in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The state government should invest through its subsidiary companies or attract foreign investors to establish an international specialist hospital in Langkawi to enable foreign tourists to access the best healthcare on the island, the Kedah State Assembly was told today.

Amar Pared Mahamud (PN-Kuah) said Langkawi should have international standard specialist hospital facilities as it was ranked ninth in the Best Islands in the World by Travel Plus Leisure Readers’ Magazine in 2023.

“Recently, we were shocked by the news of the King of Norway, King Harald V, being rushed to Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, which does not have a Royal Ward, for treatment after falling ill while on vacation on the island.

“Therefore, the state government needs to consider investing to establish an international standard specialist hospital. In addition, state-owned subsidiary companies are advised to explore the health tourism market, which is gaining attention from tourists,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address today.

In addition, Amar Pared said facilities at the Kuala Kedah Passenger Ferry Terminal and Kuah Jetty in Langkawi also need attention as they are no longer user-friendly despite being the main gateways to the legendary island.

He also suggested that the state government consider using seawater as an alternative to address the issue of treated water supply in Langkawi as the existing water catchment areas and water treatment plants can no longer cope with current demands.

“Although this method cannot resolve the issue of treated water supply in Langkawi, at least it can reduce the impact of the treated water supply problem on the residents and tourism industry entrepreneurs on the island,“ he said.

The tourism sector contributed 16.7 per cent to Kedah’s Gross Domestic Product with a value of RM8.517 billion and became the second largest sector under the service category. -Bernama