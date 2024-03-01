‘Clear air over lost tribes of Israel claims’

PETALING JAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has called on experts to clear public confusion over videos circulating online that claim the Malays are one of the lost tribes of Israel.

“Jakim welcomes academicians and scientists of related fields to study this matter to ensure authentic information is provided to ease public confusion,” its spokesperson said.

Jakim told theSun the allegations made by certain individuals regarding the origin of Malays require in-depth scientific research before a conclusion can be made.

International Islamic University Malaysia Political Science Department head Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukrian said: “These claims stretch historical information. I don’t know what motivated such claims but they could mislead Muslims in the country.

“The claims go beyond what historical and genetic evidence can currently support,” she said.

In one video, a Muslim preacher claimed the Malays descended from one of the 12 tribes of Israelis and said: “The Malay DNA is the same as that of the Israelis, according to research in UKM (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia).”

Syaza said those who made such claims should back them up with academic findings, given that the claims stretched established research and information.

While acknowledging the importance of studying the history of the Malay world, she said some of the videos were “just too much”.

“There is nothing wrong with researching Malay history, but to make a direct connection between the Malay people and Prophet Ibrahim (which the preacher has also done) is unacceptable,” Syaza said, adding that the claims were merely speculative and gross misinterpretations.

She said there is nothing to be ashamed of in being a people who accepted Islam without any direct connection to the prophets.

She also said while the Malays in the country may want to give their interpretation of historical facts, they often find themselves constrained by the overarching influence of established historical perspectives.

The Malays should be proud of their history without attempting to interpret it without historical or scientific facts, she said.

“There seems to be a need for the Malays to seek an Arabised identity to feel like a ‘true’ Muslim. Hence, these stories make it appealing to the audience.”

She said subjects such as history are not very popular in the country, which currently emphasises STEM education among students.

“People need to work on their critical thinking skills and evaluation when it comes to history and science.

“Not all historical claims are equally credible and critical evaluation of them, regardless of the source, is important.”

Syaza said when people are taught to appreciate history and science, there would be expectations of greater accountability.

“This (accountability) can be directed towards personal choices, relationships with others, and the engagement with broader issues such as race and religion.”

Meanwhile, UKM Islamic Studies Faculty dean (Usuluddin and Philosophy) Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Sunawari Long urged Islamic scholars in the country to break their silence as the issue will continue to grow and cause the Malays to believe in misguided information.

“The claims must be strong and scientifically proven, not arbitrarily made to claim that the Malays and Jews are related. This is not a matter of aqidah (Islamic faith) but a question of thought, culture and belief surrounding the Malay as an ethnic group.”

Ahmad Sunawari said the Palestine-Israel war has become a complex issue with diverse perspectives.

“So, Islamic scholars should approach issues with sensitivity.”