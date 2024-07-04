Contaminated mussels: Melaka DOF to continue monitoring - Exco

JASIN: The Melaka Department of Fisheries (DOF) is proactively monitoring and taking preventive measures following the discovery of harmful species of algae in water samples and mussels in Sebatu, here.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the sale of clams and mussels in Melaka was temporarily stopped from Friday, and he also issued a ban on collecting mussels or clams in the state waters.

“During the ban, we have an incubation period, and the DOF will continue monitoring by conducting periodic tests within 20 days.

“Next week, the second and subsequent samples will be taken... if the safety level of the biotoxin reading is at the permitted level and confirmed as safe for consumption, or still contaminated, we will inform the public,” he told reporters, after officiating the state-level Semarak Syawal Agro MADANI Sales at Merlimau Farmers’ Market, here today.

However, he said that no cases of food poisoning related to the consumption of mussels and other bivalves have been reported in Melaka thus far.

Previously, the media reported that the state DOF has prohibited the public in Melaka from consuming bivalves until biotoxin readings reach permissible levels, and mussels are confirmed safe for consumption.

The DOF said that analysis conducted by its biosecurity laboratory on samples of mussels and water, collected from Sebatu, Melaka, revealed the presence of the Alexandrium species of algae, which poses health risks to humans.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Akmal said that seven locations were selected in Melaka to implement the Semarak Syawal Agro MADANI Sales, in conjunction with the Aidilftiri celebration, to enable consumers to obtain essentials at a lower price than in the market.

He said that it involved the Selandar Farmers’ Market, Masjid Tanah Farmers’ Market, Jasin Farmers’ Market, Ayer Molek Farmers’ Market, Taman Maju Farmers’ Market, Alor Gajah Farmers’ Market and Merlimau Farmers’ Market, with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) also targeting over 8,200 consumers, and sales value of RM410,000.

“Semarak Syawal Agro MADANI Sales offer beef at RM28 per kilogramme, by Pembangunan Pertanian Melaka Sdn Bhd, while FAMA also provides about 1,000 chickens, which are sold at RM10 per bird, as well as the sale of the MADANI Combo set for RM10.