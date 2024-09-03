India’s High Commissioner encourages diaspora to participate in Chalo India campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, B. N. Reddy, has encouraged Indian diaspora in Malaysia to participate in the Chalo India campaign, launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Reddy in his address at a gathering watching virtually the launching of the Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign by Modi, noted the Indian prime minister’s clarion call asking the diaspora to encourage at least five non-Indian friends, including those from Malaysia, to visit India.

“The launching of the Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign by our prime minister is to enable the Indian diaspora to become ‘Incredible India Ambassadors’,” said Reddy.

The gathering attended by around 150 Indian diaspora members was organised by India’s High Commission in Malaysia, and was held at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre here.

Reddy mentioned that the campaign is organised by India’s Ministry of Tourism and emphasised that with more than 30 million overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora serves as a powerful catalyst for the Indian tourism industry, acting as India’s cultural ambassadors.

During the event, the Indian prime minister also unveiled a Chalo India website (chaloindia.gov.in).

The website will be open to Indian diaspora in phases to explore and register their interest from March 7, 2024, onwards.

At the event, the high commisioner also congratulated Datuk Pradip Kukreja, the president of Tara Foundation for leading a 10-member team on the Malaysia-Bharat Friendship Expedition, covering 22 destinations in India over 35 days.

This marks the first group from Malaysia visiting India coinciding with the Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign. - Bernama