Indonesian man held with 4.57kg of syabu in Tawau

TAWAU: Police arrested an Indonesian man and seized six plastic packets containing 4.57 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu hidden in four bags at the old harbour public jetty here at 12.30 pm on Monday (May 27).

Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 25-year-old man, a farm labourer, is believed to have obtained the drugs worth RM274,320 that were sent to Tawau via land route and set to be smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told reporters at a media conference here today.

He added that, in almost five months, police also seized a total of 19.5kg of drugs in the Tawau district.

Meanwhile, he said police have opened an investigation paper after calling up 10 individuals following the dissemination of fake information in connection with a video clip that had gone viral depicting an armed robbery by two individuals which allegedly occurred in Taman Berjaya here recently.

“The video clip taken from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was uploaded to Facebook on the ‘Tawaukini’ account together with the words ‘Taman Berjaya Tawau, 10 kes seperti ini dalam satu bulan, berhati-hati kita semua’ (Taman Berjaya Tawau, 10 such cases in a month, be careful everyone), (but) that incident did not occur in Tawau but in Ayer Tawar, Perak on May 20.

“The dissemination of the fake statement and video caused concern and panic among the public and the investigation is being carried out under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he added.

According to him, eight men and two women aged between 20 and 69 have been called up to give their statements regarding the case.