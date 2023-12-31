Landslides: Internet facilities in Pos Balar affected

GUA MUSANG: Landslides in several areas in Pos Balar here have resulted in the Orang Asli residents not being able to use internet facilities for the past five days.

They claimed that the internet service is interrupted as the roads are inaccessible to diesel suppliers to turn on the generator that supplies power to the telephone substation in the settlement.

Pos Balar Orang Asli Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Hanan Anjang said the situation has resulted in them being unable to contact the outside community to report on their progress in the settlement.

“Three villagers and I had to go to Bukit Kepong in Kampung Barung, Pos Balar, about two kilometres away, just to get an internet connection because the telephone substation stopped functioning after it ran out of diesel five days ago.

“Along the way, we had to pass through areas where the landslides had occurred, in addition to the path being thickly covered in mud,” he said when contacted today.

Elaborating, Hanan said that the diesel supplier would usually provide the fuel once a week and that in the past five days, they have only been able to report on the current situation of the residents in Pos Balar during the daytime.

“We hope the internet connection problem can be resolved soonest possible as we are afraid that an emergency may arise at night.

“Hopefully, other efforts will be taken to ensure we do not get disconnected again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) of Kelantan said they had taken note of the complaint and would carry out further investigations. -Bernama