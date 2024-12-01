Loke: No more official launch of road safety campaigns, savings to be channeled to other programmes

PUTRAJAYA: Starting this year, there will be no more official launching of road safety campaigns at the Ministry of Transport (MOT) level during festive seasons, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to reporters after today’s MOT 2024 New Year address, Loke said that this decision is aimed at reducing the cost of organising such events, which is close to RM200,000 for each campaign, including spending on souvenirs, food, public address systems and tent installations.

“All these inaugurations are unnecessary but the integrated operations implemented by the Road Transport Department will continue. We are just stopping the inaugurations.

“If private companies want to conduct campaigns, they can do so; it’s up to them. What I’m stopping is the ministry’s budget because we will use it for better purposes, perhaps providing free helmets worth RM55 each as we found that some people are still using worn-out helmets,“ said Loke.

Earlier in his speech, he explained that one of the main focuses of MOT this year is to promote safety, whether it is land, air or sea transport.

Citing the nearly 7,000 road accident fatalities in 2023, Loke emphasised that the safety of public transportation users is a priority for the ministry and that the upcoming programmes must achieve the goals.

Other priorities include strengthening connectivity and accessibility of public transport and logistics systems, optimising the maintenance culture of infrastructure, services and transport networks and promoting policy interventions based on digital innovation.

Loke said he has also requested regular performance reports from each agency under MOT to serve as a benchmark for the programmes implemented by the ministry.

“I am adopting this approach so that all MOT initiatives will have a continuous communication plan. In this way, we will build confidence in the ministry,“ he said.–Bernama