MACC, Arab Saudi’s NAZAHA join forces to combat global corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: In a significant step towards global anti-corruption efforts, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has joined forces with its Saudi Arabia counterpart, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA), to exchange expertise and experiences in combating corruption on an international scale.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealing this partnership was formally signed by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and NAZAHA President, Mazin Ibrahim M. Al-Kahmous at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

In its statement today, MACC stated that both organisations will work together on exchanging information and participating in anti-corruption programmes, which include technical assistance as well.

During the ceremony, Azam expressed his hope that the MoU could enhance cooperation and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We are planning an official visit to NAZAHA later this year for more discussions and sharing of experiences,“ he was quoted in the statement.

The MoU signing ceremony was also witnessed by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, Mesaad Ibrahim Al-Sulaim; MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya and MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mazin Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to the MACC for the collaboration and emphasised that the Saudi Arabian government is fully committed to combating corruption through several key initiatives.

One of the initiatives is the Riyadh Initiative known as Globe I Network, which aims to create a global operational network among anti-corruption agencies to facilitate the exchange of information and human capital development programmes.

“So far, 191 anti-corruption agencies from 150 countries have joined the network,“ he said.

Mazin Ibrahim added that NAZAHA has also established a global initiative to measure the level of corruption, taking into account the political and legal differences of each country.

He extended a warm welcome to MACC, encouraging them to take advantage of the initiative, which aligns with the Vienna Principles aiming for a worldwide framework to assess the extent of corruption. - Bernama