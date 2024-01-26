More big screenings of sports events coming up, says Adam Adli

MELAKA: More big screen programmes of sport events will be coming up to unite Malaysian fans to root for the country’s athletes in action on the international stage.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (KBS) Adam Adli Abd Halim said the big screen will be held in suitable locations with the cooperation of various parties.

“This screening is not only for football matches but also other important sports to cheer on national stars.

“Like before we did it with hockey and football matches, so over time this big screen-ing will become a more systematic programme after it was started last year,” he said when met at the giant screening of Malaysia’s Asian Cup football match against South Korea at MBMB (Melaka Historic City Council) Square tonight.

He said that for the two previous matches in which Malaysia played against Jordan and Bahrain, as many as 62,000 fans throughout Malaysia were recorded in attendance at big screen outings to support the Harimau Malaya football team playing in the Asian Cup in Qatar at 16 choice locations.

In Melaka alone, it was clear that the big screen is proving to be a ‘scream’ with more than 1,500 people attending the screening at MBMB Square in Ayer Keroh here tonight to support the international match which ended 3-3.

Adam said various interlude activities will also be planned during the screening of selected matches (or events) on the big screen. -Bernama