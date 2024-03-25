PAC gives thumbs up after MOH secures refund for non-functional ventilators

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is pleased that the Health Ministry (MOH) has managed to obtain a refund of about RM16,785,910 for 104 non-functional ventilator units.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) said MOH’s action aligns with the recommendations made by the PAC regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic: Expired Vaccines, Non-Functional Ventilator Equipment and Excess of Personal Protective Equipment, presented in Parliament on Oct 30 last year.

“The action by MOH is consistent with the third recommendation of the report, which suggested that the ministry promptly review the warranty status of all 136 ventilator units and take appropriate action against those responsible.

“The ministry proposes that the funds obtained be utilised and augmented by Finance Ministry (MOF) to ensure the availability of ventilator equipment in all government hospitals,” she said in a statement today.

She also said that following the recommendations, the ministry has taken various actions to ensure the full utilisation of excess stock of boot covers and protective jumpsuits or coveralls.

In this regard, PAC urged MOH to ensure optimal stock levels of boot covers and protective jumpsuits or coveralls to prepare for future outbreaks or pandemics.

Before this, PAC conducted follow-up proceedings on the report on March 7, summoning witnesses including, Treasury deputy secretary-general (Management) Ramzi Mansor; MOH Treasury deputy secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob; and deputy director-general of health (Public Health) Datuk Dr. Norhayati Rusli. -Bernama