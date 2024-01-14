Pahang JKR denies opening of FT12 Kuantan-Segamat route

KUANTAN: The Pahang Public Works Department (JKR) today refuted the viral information on WhatsApp claiming that Federal Route FT12, from Kuantan to Segamat at KM72, has been opened and can be accessed according to the department’s work schedule.

In a Facebook post, Pahang JKR informed that the route remains closed, consistent with the road closure notice issued earlier by Pekan District JKR and the installation of the bailey bridge at the site of the road collapse is still in progress

“The dirt road beside the ‘bailey bridge’ is only temporarily built over the collapsed embankment to facilitate ongoing site work and is considered unsafe for road users.

“As such, JKR will not be responsible for any incidents that may occur to road users,“ read the post.

In addition, JKR will report to the authorities to investigate the dissemination of false information and advises the public not to trust or propagate such information. - Bernama