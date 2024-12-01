Penang water cuts: Teluk Kumbar villagers run to the hills for spring water supply

BALIK PULAU: Residents in Teluk Kumbar still affected by scheduled water supply disruptions, have opted to source water from nearby hills in Kampung Sepakat here as it is not only clean but also safe for drinking and cooking.

The hills, located about 500 metres from their homes, have become the focus of residents since Wednesday to obtain clean water.

Resident, Muhamad Said, 60, said the springwater from the hill has existed for more than 30 years, but he and a durian orchard owner there had laid pipes from the top of the hill to the foot of the hill to help residents obtain water for several years now.

This alternative source has helped them cope during water disruptions, including during the incident in Sungai Perai on Dec 18, where residents there had their water supply cut off for four to five days.

“Previously, residents had to climb up the hill to get water, there is a spring there (at the top of the hill), so we installed pipes about 100 meters from the top to the foot of the hill to make it easier for residents to get water.

“The pipe is directly connected to the water storage place at the foot of the hill, so residents can bathe here too. The water is clear, not murky and does not smell, so it is safe for cooking and drinking. This is where residents get water,” he told Bernama today.

Another resident, Abdul Rashid Said, 65, said he has no choice but to get his supply of water from the hill because he needs a lot of water at home, especially since he has a special needs child.

As for Norhaslinda Samsuri, she brought her child to bathe there before bringing back several barrels of water for use at home today because her supply of stored water was almost running out.

“Since the scheduled water disruption on Wednesday, I’ve had to carry water every day because the water stored is not enough as there are many people at home. I brought my child to bathe here today.

A total of 59,000 users in Penang, including non-domestic users, are affected by water disruption from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 pm on Jan 14 to allow for the replacement of two 1,200-millimetre valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, as well as other works at 22 locations throughout Penang. -Bernama