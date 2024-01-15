Perak BN chairman: Bill to maintain federal govt needed for stability, investor confidence

IPOH: The suggested bill to allow the federal government to serve till the end of its term needs to be implemented to create a stable administration, Perak Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said.

He added that the bill would ensure investor confidence in the government so that they would not be troubled by parties eager to jeopardise the national economy.

“If it (the bill) can shut down such statements, then it’s good for it to be implemented,” he told reporters at media conference of the 2024 Perak Unity Government Convention here today.

The suggestion of retaining a government and allowing it to govern till the end of its term was mooted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently to ensure that a situation where three prime ministers were changed within a Parliament term would not recur.

Saarani, who is also Perak Menteri Besar, said the state was ready to implement the bill if passed by Parliament.

Meanwhile, Perak Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said the MADANI government currently running the country was strong as it was supported by 157 MPs.

“This is clear, so I don’t understand why there are such issues like the ‘Dubai Move’, unless it’s political sabotage. Stop making such moves.

“And if there isn’t such an bill (to maintain the government), there are other Acts like the Anti-Party Hopping Act, and the Sedition Act, for instance, to manage all of this (political sabotage),” he added. -Bernama