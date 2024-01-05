Sarawak to conduct study to improve civil servants’ salaries - Abang Jo

SIMUNJAN: The Sarawak government will conduct a study to improve the salaries of civil servants in the state, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg.

He said the study will examine various factors and is expected to be completed in one and a half months.

“This will involve financial implications (for Sarawak), but I believe we can bear the increase (in salaries), which we will announce in about a month and a half,” he told reporters after attending the Simunjan district Aidilfitri Gathering here today.

Abang Johari was commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of a salary increase of over 13 per cent for civil servants starting in December this year.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said civil servants will receive a minimum monthly income of RM2,000 under the revamped Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), compared to the current minimum of RM1,795.

Details regarding the salary increase will be announced during the tabling of Budget 2025, which is expected in October.