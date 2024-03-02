Tailored solutions planned to address long-standing issues in FT - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Department will prioritise resolving long-standing issues in all three federal territories this year with solutions tailored to their specific challenges, said Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) said that related issues will also be addressed, taking into account the distinct roles played by Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan in portraying the country’s image.

She said that for Kuala Lumpur, legacy issues such as problems faced by traders, the influx of foreigners and homeless people, as well as urban poverty eradication programmes, will be given priority.

As for Labuan, the vision is to transform the island, known as the ‘Pearl of Borneo’, into a tourism hub by enhancing and empowering existing tourism products.

“Putrajaya has a unique image as the federal administrative centre and a planned city. What we want to enhance there is to make it a smart city and a tourism centre,” she said, adding that these matters will be elaborated further in her inaugural mandate as minister next Tuesday.

Dr Zaliha said this to reporters after meeting with the editors-in-chief of local media organisations here last night.

Commenting about the meeting, she said it was organised to ensure that information related to the direction of the Federal Territories Department is conveyed directly to the editors-in-chief so that it can be accurately disseminated to the public afterwards.

She said that attendees also had the opportunity to share their views and suggested that more information about various initiatives of the department be conveyed in detail.

“What is important is that we (the government and media organisations) can work together to deliver accurate information to the people,” she said. - Bernama