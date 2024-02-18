Two men arrested for suspected jewellery theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men, aged 26 and 38, were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a woman at Mesra Villa, Taman Pandan Mesra here, last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, said the first suspect was detained 6.30pm on Feb 12 in the Taman Pandan Mesra and after questioning, the unemployed man led to the arrest of the second suspect in Sungai Buloh, Selangor on Feb 14 at 8.45 pm.

He said the first suspect is related to the 56-year-old victim, while the second suspect, a cook acted as the buyer of the stolen jewellery.

Mohd Azam said the woman realised a gold bracelet missing from a cupboard in her bedroom on Feb 11 at 3.30am and later found a gold necklace replaced with a fake gold chain with estimated loss of about RM30,000,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the first suspect was remanded for seven days from Feb 13, while the second suspect was remanded for three days until yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft. - Bernama