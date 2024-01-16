Villagers looking for clams find body of man in waterway

KUALA TERENGGANU: A group of villagers looking for clams stumbled upon the body of a man in a waterway in Kampung Tetambah, Manir, this evening.

The body of Syed Mohd Azmi Sikh Ismail, 39, who had gone on a fishing trip last Saturday, was found around 4.45 pm.

The victim’s younger sister, Syarah Sikh Ismail, 22, said her brother, who was the eldest of seven siblings, had left home that evening but did not return.

“We didn’t suspect anything as he often goes fishing and comes home late at night or the following day,“ she added.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu District deputy police chief, Supt Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail, confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that the body had been sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for an autopsy. - Bernama