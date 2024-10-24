KUALA NERUS: A total of 18 victims of a hailstorm in Chukai town, Kemaman, and the surrounding areas yesterday have been placed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Sivik Kampung Gong Pauh.

Terengganu Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim said the victims, from seven families, consist of eight men, six women and four children.

“Yesterday, the victims received cooked food aid from the Kemaman Social Welfare Department, while today, it is understood that assistance will be managed by a non-governmental organisation.

“All of them are in good and safe condition. A man suffered a broken right leg after being hit by a collapsing hut in Pantai Mak Nik and is being treated at Kemaman Hospital,“ he said.

He said this when met at the Fly to KL with Terengganu Orphans programme at Sultan Mahmud Airport here today.

Maliaman added that 248 houses were damaged in the thunderstorm yesterday, and the victims relocated to the PPS were those whose homes were severely affected, such as having their roofs torn off.