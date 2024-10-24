Cars damaged in attack by elephants near JRTB monument

IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed receiving a report about several vehicles being damaged when attacked by a group of wild elephants near the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) Monument yesterday.

Its director, Yusoff Shariff, said the department received the report on the incident at about 10pm yesterday.

ALSO READ: Elephants trample family’s car after driver hits a calf along East-West Highway

“A total of eight personnel went to the scene and chased away the elephants using the ‘shoot and chase’ method. About 25 to 30 elephants were at the scene at the time,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, it was reported that at least five vehicles were damaged when attacked by elephants in the incident at about 9 pm. However, no casualties were reported.

ALSO READ: Rubber tapper allegedly killed by elephant in Johor plantation