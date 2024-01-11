Charity event brings cheer to underprivileged families

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) and the Temple of Fine Arts welfare wing Klinik Derma Sivasanta (KDS) recently organised the Deepavali Charity Aid 2024 in Penang to assist hardcore poor families in celebrating the occasion.

Officiated by Jelutong MP R.S.N. Rayer, PHA president Datuk P. Murugiah said 150 families from Penang island and mainland, as well as those from Kulim in Kedah, received aid.

“Apart from vegetarian takeaway meals, each family received a package with 35 grocery items worth about RM180, a goody-bag containing Deepavali snacks and sweets, and RM50 to buy festival-related items. Each child also received RM5.”

Murugiah said the event was organised because many underprivileged families struggled with a lack of funds to celebrate Deepavali as they were still reeling from the financial hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said PHA had learnt of many less fortunate Indians resorting to borrowing money to buy groceries and clothing to celebrate Deepavali while loan sharks became a popular choice due to fast approval and lack of paperwork or collateral.

ALSO READ: Deepavali event hosted for visually impaired individuals

“Unfortunately, borrowers failed to realise the exorbitant interest rates they have to bear or the consequences of failing to make timely repayments.

“Some of them told us that their low income and inability to manage the ever-escalating cost of living is the main reason for resorting to loan sharks for urgent funds.

“They said not only has rental rates increased, but prices of basic food items such as rice, dhal and other culinary essentials have also risen by between 30% and more than 100%.”

Murugiah said the cost of living increase was not in tandem with their earnings, forcing them to borrow to make ends meet.

“As Deepavali embodies the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair, it is apt that PHA and KDS continue their 25-year-long journey of providing charity to those who need it most.

ALSO READ: Lighting up lives with festive cheer

“Considering the perpetual plight of the underprivileged, PHA and KDS once again joined hands to organise this aid event to lift their spirits so that they too can celebrate the occasion with joy.”

Murugiah added that while authorities have implemented several poverty reduction measures, its eradication remains unattainable for many.

He thanked the state government for its continuous support towards charity programmes, and the sponsors and donors who gave generously to make the event a success.

Deepavali Charity Aid 2024 was also attended by several dignitaries, including Penang Hindu Endowment Board deputy chairman senator Dr R. A. Lingeswaran, Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Penang MIC chairman Datuk J. Dhinagaran, Penang mayor Datuk Rajendran P. Anthony, and Sungai Pinang and Tanjung Bunga state assemblymen Lim Siew Khim and Zairil Khir Johari.