KAJANG: Police seized 315 kilogrammes of syabu (methamphetamine), estimated to be worth RM10 million, following the arrest of a man believed to be a ‘runner’ during a raid at a fast food outlet parking lot in Kajang Perdana here on Saturday night.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the drugs were found in a Honda CRV driven by the 25-year-old man.

“During the 8.38 pm raid, police discovered 15 rice sacks containing 20 yellow plastic herbal tea packages labelled ‘Guanyingwang,’ which were filled with suspected syabu hidden in the back seat and the boot of the vehicle.

“The seized syabu, weighing approximately 315 kilogrammes, could potentially supply 1.58 million drug users,” he told a press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters today, which was also attended by Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Khaw revealed that investigations showed the drug trafficking syndicate involved, which has been active since the beginning of the year, obtained the supply from a neighbouring country, with the drugs smuggled in through the East Coast states. The ‘runner’ was reportedly paid RM10,000 per delivery.

“This syndicate used vehicles as storage to transport the drugs before distributing them to buyers in the Klang Valley using the same vehicles,” he said.

He added that further investigations found the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and had six prior records—five criminal cases and one drug offence.

The man is currently under remand for six days starting from Sunday, with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

