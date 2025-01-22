PETALING JAYA: The decision to end free tolls during festive seasons has not been finalised and will be reviewed in the Cabinet meeting this Friday following public response to the initial announcement.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil clarified that the announcement made by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi was based on earlier policy decisions, Sinar Harian reported.

He assured that the government remains open to public feedback and will reconsider the matter.

“We respect the agreement that has been signed, but at the same time, we are exploring ways to assist the people,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that the matter will be discussed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returns from his overseas visit.

READ MORE: Gov’t seeking more targeted approach to replace toll waivers - Nanta Linggi

Previously, Nanta announced that free tolls during major festivals, including Chinese New Year, would no longer be provided, stating that 2024 was the final year for government subsidies on toll-free travel during festive periods.

He noted that free tolls might still be considered in specific situations, with announcements made as needed, and that the decision aligns with the unity government’s move from blanket subsidies to targeted aid for low-income households and vulnerable groups.

ALSO READ:

Free toll during festive seasons does not solve traffic congestion on highways - Ahmad Zahid

Apt move to end toll waivers during festive seasons - Analysts