ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have recorded the statement of a 65-year-old man suspected of slapping a non-Muslim individual at a convenience store in a shopping mall yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said statements were also taken from several witnesses, including the suspect’s son.

“The investigation paper is expected to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor before Friday. The victim has also undergone a medical examination, and the doctor’s statement will be recorded.

“This incident is an isolated case and does not reflect the norm in our country, as Malaysia strongly upholds the values of tolerance and harmony,“ he told a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters today.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculation, as the case is still under investigation.

Kumar reminded the public not to resort to vigilante actions, emphasising that law enforcement authorities are responsible for handling such matters.

“If any issues arise, the public should report them to the authorities instead of taking matters into their own hands,“ he added.

Yesterday, Johor Bahru North police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said police received a report from the 21-year-old complainant at 9:08 pm on Sunday.

Balveer Singh said in the 3.45 pm incident on the same day, while the complainant was eating, an unknown man allegedly slapped him twice after questioning his religion and asking for his MyKad as proof.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang condemned the incident as a provocative act that goes against the spirit of unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

He stressed that such actions must not be tolerated and should be curbed immediately to safeguard the nation’s commitment to the Rukun Negara principles.

The incident went viral on social media yesterday through two video clips lasting 32 and 44 seconds.

