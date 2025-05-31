PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control Agency (AKPS) has foiled a deceptive attempt by a group of foreign nationals to enter the country under the guise of being in transit, following a targeted operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday.

In a statement today, the agency reported that over 400 individuals from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India were screened during the operation. Of these, 105 were found not to meet entry requirements and were subsequently ordered to return to their countries of origin.

“The tactic involved claiming to be transiting through Malaysia en route to a third country,“ the statement said.

However, investigations conducted in collaboration with the airlines revealed that their connecting flight tickets to these third-country destinations had been cancelled as soon as the individuals boarded their flights to KLIA.

“This was a deliberate ploy to mislead immigration officers,“ it said.

AKPS stated that it would continue to enhance surveillance at all points of entry, enhance screening mechanisms and conduct thorough checks on all individuals entering or leaving Malaysia.

The agency also issued a stern warning, stressing that no leniency would be shown to any party, including immigration officers found to be negligent or complicit, who will face disciplinary and legal action.