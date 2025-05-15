PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has stressed that existing laws are sufficient to investigate and take action against the owners of the company or vehicle involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan, Perak, on Tuesday.

He said what matters most is that the enforcement of these laws must be strengthened and carried out firmly.

He said that the lorry driver has been remanded for four days (starting yesterday), and the investigation is being conducted by the (Police’s) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“However, for the owner of the company or lorry, the investigation will be conducted through Puspakom (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre) and falls under the Road Transport Act.

“So, we leave it to the Ministry of Transport, through JPJ and Puspakom, to carry out the investigation,” he told reporters after the Excellent Service Awards (APC) and Appreciation Ceremony of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) 2024, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this in response to questions on the need to amend laws to enable companies to be held accountable, in addition to the drivers.

This follows reactions from netizens, including leaders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who opined that investigations and accountability should not stop at the driver alone but that responsibility must also be placed on the company and vehicle owners.

In the 8.50 am crash on Tuesday, nine FRU personnel were killed while nine others were injured after their team truck was involved in a collision with a lorry carrying stones on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, as they were returning to their base in Sungai Senam.

In addition, nine other personnel sustained various injuries and were hospitalised.